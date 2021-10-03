Jennifer Aniston Turned Down THIS Film To Do A 'romantic Comedy Once A Week' On 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame as Rachel in the sitcom Friends. She has turned down important roles to 'do a romantic comedy once a week' on the show. The star was offered to helm the female lead in the 2001's iconic romantic comedy Serendipity, which was ultimately essayed by Kate Beckinsale. Spilling beans on why Jennifer refused to star in the movie, its director Peter Chelsom mentioned how the actor considered her role in Friends to belong to the same romantic comedy genre.

In an interview with Insider on the film's 20th anniversary, the director further added the star 'clearly had other things on her plate', adding that the makers would've made her an offer if she wanted to be on board. The role of the 20-something Sara was ultimately essayed by Beckinsale, who starred alongside John Cusack.

Jennifer Aniston turned down Serendipity?

Revealing that Jennifer had come to meet her in 'good faith without an offer, Peter Chelsom mentioned that the Golden Globe winner clearly had other plans for herself. The much-acclaimed movie was supposed to have an American leading lady, with the makers deeming Aniston as their top contender. However, it was later changed to a British character with Kate Beckinsale on board.

The 2001 flick starts off with Sara Thomas and Jonathan Trager's fateful night out in New York City, around the Christmas season, as they attempt to buy the same pair of gloves. After 10 years go by, they find destiny landing them together during pivotal moments in their respective lives. The film, which had been produced by the infamous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein became a classic tale of love for many years to come. Only last year, Kate opened up about her alleged 'terrifying experience' with Weinstein, who scorned her for donning a pantsuit at the film's premiere.

More on Jennifer's work front

The 52-year-old actor is currently seen alongside Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in the television drama series The Morning Show. The show, whose second season premiered on September 17, 2021, showcases Aniston in the role of Alex Levy, an anchor on a popular breakfast news program. Jennifer was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series as well as two Golden Globe Awards for her role.

(Image: AP)