Jennifer Aniston Pays 'special' Tribute To Dad John Aniston As He Gets Daytime Emmy Award

Friends star Jennifer Aniston paid a 'special' tribute to her father John Aniston after the latter was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night. The award was presented by John's Days of Our Lives co-star, Suzanne Rogers, following which Aniston virtually appeared on the screen at the ceremony.

The clip saw her praising her father's career and she even called it a 'special' moment. Though John was not at the event to receive his award in person, he did get a great round of applause from the audience for his lengthy yet amazing career.

Jennifer Aniston honours dad John Aniston as he gets Daytime Emmys award

Jennifer Aniston virtually honoured her father John Aniston at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards as he received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. "This is truly a special moment for me. It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad", said Jennifer who appeared virtually at the event, as per a video shared by CBS.

'His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement': Jennifer

Ahead of listing her father's lengthy list of credits, Aniston continued, "John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century". The Bounty Hunter actor said,

"John has worked on all these projects all while simultaneously appearing in every soap opera imaginable. You name it, I'm sure he's been on it. For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration for his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

More on Daytime Emmy Awards, 2022

Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards honoured the best in U.S. daytime television programming in 2021. The award ceremony was held live on June 24, 2022, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

