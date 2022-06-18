Jennifer Aniston Says She Was 'emotional' Filming Last Episode Of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Jennifer Aniston, famous for her role as Rachel Green on the television sitcom Friends, recently opened up about filming the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, stating that she had 'trouble holding it together' as she was 'bizarrely sad'.

It is pertinent to note that Aniston was DeGeneres' first guest when the show premiered in September 2023, she appeared on the popular show multiple times throughout its 19 seasons.

The 53-year-old also filmed the final episode with singers Pink and Billie Eilish, which was taped on April 28 and aired nearly a month later on May 26.

Jennifer Aniston was 'emotional' filming the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Jennifer Aniston opened up about how emotional she was during the filming of the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Bounty Hunter star said,

"It was so bizarrely sad. I have to say, because I did the show at the beginning of the year and I was really emotional then, and I kind of was like, 'I can't do that on the last show. I'm going to really lose it."

Aniston stated that prior to taping the segment in the studio, she requested to see her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, backstage one final time. "We made sure we saw each other beforehand so we could get any of that [emotion] out. It didn't feel like the last show. It was bizarre." Stating that though the show ends a few weeks ago, she is not able to figure out how she will process it. "I still can't wrap my head around [the fact] that that's it. It's not going to be there anymore, because it was such a staple", she said.

The Friends fame actor further noted, "Even though the world was there before Ellen and now it'll be there after, she was such a source of entertainment and love and joy and laughter for people. It's sad. I don't understand what's going to fill it."

Jennifer Aniston shared a video montage

Earlier, Jennifer even took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video montage featuring her journey on the show with Ellen DeGeneres. Along with the video, she penned an 'emotional' note, reading, "19 years. Boy, that went by in a flash. We all need laughter in our lives and that’s something that Ellen has given to me and to the world in spades. Thank you for making dreams come true for so many. You’re gonna be missed @theellenshow!"

Image: Twitter/@ohmyfaniston