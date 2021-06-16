Jennifer Aniston Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her 'special Human' Courteney Cox

Actor Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her Friends co-star Courteney Cox who has turned a year older. The actor shared a major throwback post and penned a note that is truly unmissable. Fans are sure all gaga on seeing this sweet post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jennifer Aniston shared a short video of her and Courteney Cox walking in an open space. The duo can be seen holding hands and are all smiles for the camera. In the post, Jennifer donned a plain black dress and opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Courteney, on the other hand, sported a black satin dress with a plunging neckline and completed her look with a small pendant chain.

Along with this sweet short video, Jennifer penned a note for the birthday girl. She wrote, “Happy birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial”. She added, “Time flies when you’re having fun”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, the actor went on to share another picture from their recent get-together. In the picture, the duo can be seen taking a selfie. and are all smiles for the camera. One can also notice them with their dogs. Jennifer sported an all-black outfit, while Courteney wore a brownish top. She captioned the post as “Who loves ya baby”. Take a look at the post below.

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox are working on something interesting. Sheeran recently posted an Instagram video of himself and Cox jamming. In the video, the two musicians are sitting next to each other, Sheeran strumming his guitar and singing while Cox plays the piano. The singer also cryptically captioned the post saying "June 25," implying a release date. It's not the first time Sheeran and Cox have worked together. Earlier this month, they performed Monica (Cox) and Ross' (David Schwimmer) iconic Friends dance number. Now, the video of the two of them playing in perfect harmony has the Internet buzzing with speculation about what they were implying. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Courteney Cox Instagram

