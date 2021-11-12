Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Paul Rudd's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title; 'You Don't Age'

MCU's Ant-Man actor made headlines Paul Rudd was announced as the Sexiest Man Alive 2021 by People Magazine on November 10. Several co-stars of the actor like Jeremy Renner, Seth Rogan and more reacted to Paul's new title. Rudd's Friends and The Object of My Affection co-star Jennifer Aniston also reacted to the actor's Sexiest Man Alive title and wrote that she had always known this.

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram and reposted the People Magazine's story and reacted to Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title. As she shared the video, Aniston wrote, "This makes me so happy. We have always known this but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive."

She also shared a picture of the two together from their movie The Object of My Affection and wrote, "You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you."

Paul Rudd's fellow MCU co-stars Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo also reacted to the actor's new title and shared their hilarious response via social media. Taking to his Instagram on November 11, Jeremy Renner shared a throwback picture with Paul Rudd where they were seen embracing each other.

The photo designed as a movie poster was titled, '50-year-old virgins in theatres now'. As he shared the photo, Renner wrote, "Congrats to my friend Paul Rudd, “sexiest man alive” !!! …. From your friend, who looks tremendous, in the dark… like ‘zero light handsome'."

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo shared a funny GIF and wrote, "Is that Paul Rudd…#SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title."

In an interview with People, Paul Rudd shared his wife's reaction to his Sexiest Man Alive title. Rudd said, "She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say."

The actor jokingly added, "I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan."

Previously, Michael B Jordan, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham and Chris Hemsworth have been named as the 'Sexiest Man Alive'.

Image: AP