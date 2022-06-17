On February 24, 2022, Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared a 'special military operation' against Ukraine. The action caused millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes and take refuge in neighbouring countries while many including kids died due to the heavy shelling.

Whilst a war waged in Europe, Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston was filming for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2 just 'stone's throw away' from the war-ridden country. The actor recounted the sombre times she felt 'useless' while filming a movie amidst an ongoing war in the neighbouring country.

Jennifer Aniston on filming amid Ukraine war

In an interview with People Magazine, the FRIENDS star recounted filming in Paris for the sequel to her 2019 Netflix comedy also starring Adam Sandler. She also brushed on staying away from her dogs for a longer period of time since the pandemic. ''It was three months away from home. And that was challenging, only because I hadn't been away from my dogs since the pandemic,'' the actor affirmed.

''Also, Ukraine was a stone's throw away," and added that she felt 'useless' making a comedy movie whilst an entire country was gripped with fear from Putin's declaration of war. However, the seasoned actor reasoned that people need laughter in their life. ''I reminded myself that this is what people need. People want to laugh. People need comedies. People like to not think for a minute,'' the 53-year-old said.

The veteran actor revealed that she does not 'put pressure' on herself as she learned that ''you can't sweat the small stuff, grateful for every single day'' during the pandemic.

The actor also showed solidarity towards Ukraine amidst war by dedicating a post to them on the occasion of International Women's Day. She wrote, ''Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists.''

''To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you,'' she also provided resources and urged her followers to provide financial aid to the distressed citizens of the war-ridden country.

Image: Twitter/@weeklycut