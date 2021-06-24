Jennifer Aniston Says She Would 'proudly Say' If She Had 'banged David Schwimmer'

After the Friends Reunion special episode aired, the fans of the sitcom were highly surprised to learn the fact that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, who played the couple Ross and Rachel in the show, actually had a crush on each other. Jennifer Aniston in a recent interview, was asked more about this crush, her relationship with David Schwimmer, and if they had gotten physically involved. Read on to know what the Bruce Almighty actor shared.

Jennifer Aniston about her relationship with David Schwimmer

Actors Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow of the Friends cast were in an interview together on The Howard Stern Show, on Wednesday, June 23. At a point in the episode, the host Howard Stern addressed the revelation about Jennifer and David’s crush on each other and asked Jennifer Aniston if she had ever ‘banged’ Schwimmer. To this, Jennifer responded that had never happened, and said that if it ever did, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow would know because they would have heard about it. “They can vouch for me,” she said. Courtney Cox agreed to what Jennifer said. Jennifer then added that had it ever happened, she would ‘proudly say’ that she ‘banged Schwimmer’ but that never happened.

In the Friends Reunion episode, David Schwimmer had shared that both he and Jennifer Aniston had a crush on each other while filming the first season of Friends, but their timing never worked out because they both were in a relationship with someone else at the time. Jennifer Aniston also spoke about this in the said episode of The Howard Stern Show. She said, “We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked.” She later added that both she and David channelled the feelings they had for each other into their roles as Ross and Rachel from Friends, which added to their chemistry in the sitcom. Jennifer had also shared this last fact in the Friends Reunion episode.

The Friends Reunion episode premiered on May 27. It is available on the OTT platform ZEE5, for the Indian audience.

