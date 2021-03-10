Jennifer Aniston Shares Photo With Her Pet, Calls Him Her 'workout Buddy'

Actor Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a photo of her workout friend. Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of her per Lord Chesterfield and called him her 'workout buddy'. After that, Jennifer posted another photo in which her pet can be spotted lifting a dumble with his mouth.

Jennifer Aniston shares a photo with her 'workout buddy'

Jennifer Aniston is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. On October 11, 2020, she shared a video in which she welcomed her pet, Lord Chesterfield. In the video, Jennifer Aniston jokingly asks her pet whether he has fallen asleep with a bone in his mouth. She took to Instagram and wrote "Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes." Take a look at the post below.

Fans showered immense love on the arrival post of Jennifer Aniston's pet. The post garnered more than a million likes and views. Several fans fell in love with the cuteness of Lord Chesterfield while several others commented that he is a precious pet and thanked Jennifer for sharing him with everyone on social media. Check out some of the reactions from the post below.

Jennifer Aniston on the work front

Jennifer Aniston was last seen in the 2019 movie titled Murder Mystery, which was a Netflix film with Adam Sandler. She also worked as an executive producer of that movie. She is currently starring in an Apple Original series called The Morning Show along with Steve Carrell, Reese Witherspoon, and Jack Davenport. She is currently working on the HBO Max's reunion of the popular show F.R.I.E.N.D.S which is titled The One Where They Got Back Together. The show was set to release in May 2020, however, it has been delayed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Although, in November 2020, Matthew Perry through a tweet confirmed that The One Where They Got Back Together will start filming again in March 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.