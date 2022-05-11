Jennifer Aniston To Be Final Guest In Farewell Episode Of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is one of the most popular talk shows in recent times. After entertaining the audience for almost two decades, Ellen is all set to bid adieu to her beloved talk show.

With curtains drawing upon the final season of Ellen DeGeneres' show, the guestlist for the finale has also been confirmed. Reportedly, Friends fame Jennifer Aniston will appear as the final guest in the concluding episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The final episode will air on May 26, 2022.

According to People, Jennifer Aniston was the first-ever guest on Ellen De Generes' show when the show initially kickstarted in 2003. Interestingly, Aniston will appear as the last guest in the farewell episode of the show. This will mark Jennifer Aniston's 20th time as a guest on the much-loved show.

It was announced on Tuesday that on May 26, the show's last episode will air, and apart from Aniston, there are also some other special guests who will appear in the show, including Oprah Winfrey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Zac Efron, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley and Bruno Mars.

Ellen began the show back in September 2003 and managed to grab the audience's attention because of her interviews, humour, and playful segments of her show. Back in May 2021, the comedian announced the show was ending following the complaints of a toxic workplace from staff and other controversies.

On April 29, Ellen took to her Instagram space and penned an emotional note about the final episode of Ellen DeGeneres' show. She wrote "Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th. When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

