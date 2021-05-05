Jennifer Aniston Urges Fans To Spread Awareness On Worsening COVID Crisis In India

India continues to fight its worst battle with the viral infection as the Covid-19 crisis causes thousand of deaths in the country each day. Along with Bollywood celebrities, some Hollywood celebrities have managed to bring international attention to the Covid-19 crisis in the country, and adding to the list is The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston. Read more to know how the actress approached for help from her fans.

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram stories

The Friends actress took to her Instagram story to share a post depicting the deplorable conditions of India due to Covid. She wrote 'A severe second wave of coronavirus has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days'. In the second story, Jennifer informed her fans that Americares is raising money to provide covid relief in India.

Jennifer informed her fans that the organization Americare was currently on the ground helping the affected country by providing PPE kits to the healthcare workers. They were also providing medicine delivery and Teledoc support and educating communities living in poverty on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The actress also provided information on how her followers can contribute their share in the covid relief organization.

Jennifer Aniston's latest Instagram story urged people to spread awareness

The 52-year-old actress shared a post on her story about how citizens and youth can use social media as a means to spread awareness about the worsening situation of the country. She wrote on the story that her followers did not need to donate any money in order to help. She urged them to spread awareness about the same on whichever social media platform they used.

Pic Credit: Jennifer Aniston IG

Hollywood celebrities who stood in solidarity with India

Scottish actor James McAvoy took to his social media to share a video of him speaking on the situation in India. He urged his fans to donate money if they have or inform someone who does and also shared a link where they can donate their share to help the country. Along with Jennifer Aniston and James McAvoy, Hollywood celebrities such as Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Mindy Kaling extended their support.

Pic Credit: Jennifer Aniston IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.