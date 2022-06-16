Jennifer Aniston Wishes 'Friends' Co-star Courteney Cox With Goofy Monica Geller Post; See

Famed Hollywood celebrity Courteney Cox received a special birthday wish from her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, as the latter trod down memory lane and dropped a sweet GIF of Monica Geller. The Morning Show star shared a clip where Monica goes, "I can do anything I want! Because I'm a grown-up," and cheered Cox on turning 58. Jennifer's Rachel and Monica were portrayed as best friends and roommates in the hit sitcom, which also starred Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in lead roles.

Jennifer Aniston wishes Friends co-star Courteney Cox on her 58th birthday

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 16, Jennifer Aniston dropped the GIF where Monica Geller is seen celebrating her 30th birthday, and wrote in the caption, "Cheers to being grown up." She also shared another throwback picture of the duo hugging it out and stated, "Happy Birthday CC! I love you so much." Take a look.

Cox and Aniston have reunited on several occasions and were seen flaunting their Friends Forever t-shirts as they got together in April. Meanwhile, the iconic ensemble cast of Friends also got back together for the HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, which aired last year.

During the special episode, Cox recounted their stint on the show and stated, "It was an incredible time...Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be - not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."

Meanwhile, Cox also celebrated her daughter Coco's 18th birthday recently, and in a heartfelt caption expressed how proud she is to be her mom. "You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @COURTENEYCOXOFFICIAL)