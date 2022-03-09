Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Jennifer Aniston Extends Support For 'heroic' Ukrainian Women

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, FRIENDS alum Jennifer Aniston showed her solidarity towards the women in a special post. The actor hailed the women and girls in Ukraine who are “heroically fighting for their country and people” in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The actor shared a bunch of pictures of women and activists in Ukraine and across, fighting at the front while praising their act of bravery and courage. She penned a heart-touching note and gave a shout out to women soldiers as mother, refugee caretakers, protectors, and more who have boldly voiced their opinion.

Jennifer Aniston shows solidarity towards women in Ukraine

Apart from praising them, the actor even tried to lend a hand of support in these tough times by linking the names of various organisations that are working relentlessly in helping the people in Ukraine. From supporting women and children with food to supplying hygiene kits and donations, the actors shared links with various NGOs.

In her note dedicated to women fighting for their survival in Ukraine, Jennifer wrote, " Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists... To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you I know it’s difficult to figure out what the best ways to support are, so I’m linking some resources and ways to join in supporting these women through donations here (and in my stories!!). 🇺🇦#InternationalWomensDay."

Ukrainian women issue warning to enemies

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, Ukrainian women, clad in military dresses and holding weapons, recorded an appeal to the enemies who came to their homeland, Nexta reported. This comes after the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its thirteenth day. In a recorded video, Ukrainian women 'vowed to destroy the enemy on their land.'

"We are women of Ukraine. We have blessed our men to protect our land. We have already taken our children to safety. The genetic fund of our nation is reliably protected. We join the men and the Ukrainian army. We will destroy the enemy on every inch of Ukrainian land, in every city, every village, forest, and field. For every child, woman, old man, and ruined house, we will shoot you like rabid dogs. Glory to Ukraine!," they said in the video.

IMAGE: Instagram/jenniferaniston/AP