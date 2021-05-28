Jennifer Aniston's Different Shades Throughout The Entire 'FRIENDS' Show

Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green from the television series FRIENDS is one of the most popular roles ever. Jennifer Aniston has always aimed at giving style statements throughout the entire run of the show. Read on to know how Jennifer Aniston influenced the trends through her looks during the run of the show.

Different shades of Jennifer Aniston

Season 1

In the first season of FRIENDS, Jennifer gave us the classic overlay dress. Usually, in different episodes, Jennifer wears a basic black dress and gives it a whole new meaning with different overlays. This style statement never fails and became a trendsetter when the first season of the show released. Check out her photo below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Season 2

In the second season of FRIENDS, Jennifer made simple outfits look stylish. Like in an episode of the second season, Jennifer wore a simple sweater with her hair tied and made it look amazing. Take a look at her photo below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Season 3

In an episode of Season 3, we saw Rachel Green in a whole new avatar. In a flashback episode, she wore a stylish purple jacket with a new look of curly hair. Have a look at the photo below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Season 4

In season 4, Rachel was back to basics by getting into a simple avatar of casual clothes. The way she wore casual clothes in a stylish manner made a massive impact on the fashion world. Check out the photo below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Season 5

In an episode of Season 5, Jennifer Aniston made a simple bride outfit look stunning even without the veil, just wearing it around the house. Her look in season 5 had the 'simple yet classy' factor. Take a look at the photo below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Season 6

In season 6, Rachel rocked a casual and light breezy look. In an episode, she wore a floral white top which looked simple yet it became popular. Have a look at the photo below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Season 7

In Season 7, Rachel continued wearing her casual clothing. Although, she changed her hairstyle which gave her a fresh new look. Check out her avatar below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Season 8

In Season 8, Rachel wore stylish statement pieces. She came back to basics and set a trend with stylish black jackets and spring dresses. Have a look at the photo below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Season 9

In Season 9, she can be seen in a new look with curly hair. Her outfits in some of the episodes were very stylish and classy. Take a look at the photo below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

Season 10

In Season 10, especially during the last episode, she can be seen coming back to her overlay dress. It seems Jennifer’s fashion statement also made a full circle. Check it out.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

The Reunion episode

In the Friends Reunion episode, Jennifer’s simple sweater look has been hitting headlines. Since the release of the episode, her look in the episode has become a talk of the fashion world. Check out her photo below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION EPISODE

PROMO IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS

