Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer Screams Drama; Fans Say 'finally'

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are set to return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively, for the second instalment of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. On Monday, June 14, the makers took to their Twitter space to unveil the first look teaser of The Morning Show season 2 and announced that the show is set to premiere on Friday, September 17. The show which has 10 episodes in total will come out with new episodes every Friday, post its release.

Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show season 2 release date confirmed

The second season of the show will pick up right from where the first season left off with Alex and Bradley's surprising decision to talk about what is happening in their workplace on air. In the first look teaser, we see Billy Crudup's Corey Ellison trying to get Alex back to present The Morning Show even after her explosive on-air interview testimony in which she revealed the company's culture of remaining silent even after several complaints of sexual misconduct were reported against the show's ex anchor Mitch Kessler played by Steve Carell. The trailer also shows Mitch trying to apologise to the public after the backlash he receives and also shows flashes of the fallout between Alex and the UBA channel. In the teaser, we also get to see that Bradley is now anchoring the show with newcomer Eric Nomani played by Hasan Minhaj following Alex's departure.

The Morning Show season 2 will premiere on September 17 on Apple TV+.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Netizens react to The Morning Show season 2 first look trailer

Fans of the show could not keep calm after the teaser dropped and took to their respective Twitter handles to share their excitement for the same. One user wrote, "Yessss I'm so hyped" while another commented, "oh my god, I am sooo ready! can’t wait to see what happens next." Take a look.

More about The Morning Show season 2

The second season will revolve around the premise of the show trying to reemerge after the covers were pulled on the network by Alex and Bradley's revelations. The official synopsis of the show on IMDb reads, "An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual."

Apart from Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell the show also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Bel Powley, Marcia Gay Harden, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar and Tom Irwin along with newcomers Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Ruari O'Connor, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies.

