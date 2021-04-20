Jennifer Connelly Reveals How Tom Cruise Helped Her Fight The Fear Of Flying

Actor Jennifer Connelly, who is going to star with Tom Cruise in his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick credits Tom for helping her in fighting one of her fears. In a recent interview, Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her in fighting her anxiety around flying in the upcoming movie. Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to release in the month of November, this year.

Jennifer on getting over her anxiety around flying

In a recent interview with Graham Norton, Jennifer Connelly revealed how Tom Cruise helped her in getting over the anxiety of aerobatic flying. She said, "What I was afraid to tell Tom at the time was that I had just recently decided to think myself out of a really crippling fear of flying that I had suffered from for years.” She added that originally when she signed the movie there were no scenes of flying regarding her character in the movie. Take a look at the video below.

Furthermore, she revealed that she has to face her fears when she filmed a scene with Tom Cruise in a small P-51 plane. She revealed details about her scene with Tom on the plane and said "Tom said, 'Jen have you ever been in a plane like this before?' I was like, 'No I haven't, Tom. It's amazing.' He's like, 'Ever done any aerobatic flying before?' I started to get nervous. 'No, why? Will I be doing some?' He's like, 'It's gonna be very graceful. Very elegant. Very elegant rolls. It's going to be nice and easy. So that's how I found out I was going to be up in the P-51 with Tom flying it.”

Later on, Miles Teller, who plays the role of Bradley in the film, also revealed some interesting things about the film. Teller said that he wasn’t prepared for riding the G-force planes. He said that he might have missed this line while reading the script because it may have been written in small print. More to the point, he said, “I did, absolutely, but I absolutely underestimated the training that it would take to be able to withstand the G-forces that were pulling — people were throwing up in the cockpit fairly often”.

Promo Image Source: Still from the trailer