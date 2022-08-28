Jennifer Flavin Wishes Daughter Sophia On Birthday Post Separation From Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood's much-loved pair Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are currently going through a rough patch in their life. After being together for 25 years, the couple has decided to part ways with each other. Reportedly, Jennifer Flavin has filed for a divorce to dissolve her marriage with the Rocky actor.

Among the news of the couple's spilt, recently, Flavin marked her return to social media to wish daughter Sophia on her 26th birthday. The former model took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures featuring her daughter. Along with the photos, Flavin also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Sophia.

Jennifer Flavin wishes daughter Sophia on her birthday

On Saturday, Jennifer Flavin headed to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures of her daughter Sophia. Sharing the photo, Flavin wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday beautiful Sophia! You bring so much love and happiness to everyone you know! besides being a Beautiful person, you are hard-working, smart and most of all compassionate. I am the luckiest mom in the world to call you my daughter! Love you!"

Take a look:

More about Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's relationship

To note, Flavin's post for Sophia comes shortly after she filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone. As per the court documents obtained by Closer, Flavin filed the paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida and cited "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" being the reason. Flavin also asked the court to legally change her name to Jennifer Lee Flavin as she wished to drop her husband's surname. Moreover, she also asked for all assets and liabilities that the two have accumulated during the course of their marriage to be distributed "equally." For the unversed, the couple tied the knot with each other in 1997 and have three children, Sophia, 25, Scarlet, 20, and Sistine, 24.

IMAGE: AP/ instagram@jenniferflavinstallone