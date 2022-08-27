Sylvester Stallone-Jennifer Flavin Had 'lots Of Issues For Years' & Were 'unhappy': Report

After being together for 25 years, Hollywood's much-loved pair Sylvester Stallon and his wife Jennifer Flavin have finally called it quits. Reportedly, Flavin filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky actor at a court in Palm Beach County recently, according to People.

The rumours of their split came to light after Stallone covered up a bicep tattoo that featured his wife Jennifer Flavin's face. Stallone and Flavin's separation news came as a big shock for the couple's fans. However, as per the latest reports, the couple had 'issues for years' and 'they’ve been unhappy for quite some time.'

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin had 'issues for years'

As per the reports of People, a close source to the couple revealed to the portal that the duo had several issues and 'it really wasn’t just one issue' that made Flavin take the drastic step. The source stated, "it really wasn’t just one issue that made her file for divorce… they have had lots of issues for years and she just had enough." The source further revealed that the couple 'kept having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve', moreover, she also 'got sick of spinning in a circle.'

The source also asserted that the two were 'unhappy' for quite some time and were waiting for a long time to officially part ways. "They’ve been unhappy for quite some time and had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split," added the source. The source further continued and went on to reveal that "Jen is doing okay", despite the separation and that, "a divorce is never an easy choice and not fun to deal with, but she feels it’s for the best."

More about Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's relationship

After dating for nine long years, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin tied the knot with each other in 1997. The pair had a significant age gap between them. They have three children, Sophia, 25, Scarlet, 20, and Sistine, 24. The rumours of their split came to light after Stallone covered up a bicep tattoo that featured his wife Jennifer Flavin's face. The Rambo actor reportedly replaced the tattoo with a photo of his dog and fans began to suspect trouble in paradise. However, Stallone's reps refuted the rumours.

IMAGE: AP