Jennifer Garner Hopes THIS Thing From Ex Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together picking up their relationship from where they left almost 20 years ago. However, it seems that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star's ex-wife Jennifer Garner who maintains a good relationship with Ben after their divorce in 2018, shared that she has one hope from him amid his high profile relationship and that is to make their children his top priority.

According to a report by E! News, a source close to Jennifer told the media outlet that the 13 Going on 30 star who shares three kids, 15-year-old daughter Violet, 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and 9-year-old son Samuel with the Gone Girl actor, wants their children to remain the centre of Ben's world as he embarks on any new journey of love and life.

The source further shared that Garner does not want to get involved and comment on Ben Affleck's relationship with JLo as she has completely moved on. The source further added that Garner continues to focus on her kids and they are her priority and she hopes that when the kids are with Ben, they are his priority too. The source also mentioned that she does not have a problem with whatever Ben does the rest of the time when he is not with the kids and that she has never gotten involved in her ex-husband's private life. The source concluded their statement by saying that Garner's focus is always on the happiness of her kids and on Ben being a good father.

About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of their movie Gigli and soon started dating in 2002 while JLo was amid her divorce with second husband Cris Judd. In November 2002 news broke out that Ben and JLo are engaged however they soon broke up. Post their split JLo got married to Marc Anthony while Ben married Jennifer Garner. While Ben divorced Garner in 2018, JLo divorced ex Marc in 2014. Ben and JLo were first spotted together in April 2021, after pictures of him visiting Lopez at her LA home surfaced on the internet. The two were also spotted vacationing in Montana which further sparked Bennifer rumours.

