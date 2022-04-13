Jennifer Garner On Ben & Jennifer Lopez's Engagement: 'JLo Has Been A Positive Influence'

Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement almost 20 years after they parted ways. Jennifer and Ben had got engaged in 2003, but the couple called off their engagement in January 2004.

Almost two decades later, love bloomed between the two Hollywood stars again as they started dating last year. The couple was also seen indulging in PDA and gave away major couple goals over the past year.

The 52-year-old global icon took to her Instagram handle and shared the good news with fans and followers. The actor-singer took to the internet by storm after she announced the same via a newsletter and a video.

In the video, a teary-eyed JLo could be seen looking at her engagement ring which had a huge green coloured rock on it. The singer looked stunning in a green coloured outfit and a beige sweater. The video captured her looking happy as well as emotional.

Jennifer Garner reacts to JLo & Ben Affleck's engagement

Days after Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck, the latter's ex-wife Jennifer Garner shared her views on the same. According to E! News, Garner, who shares three kids - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - with Ben, has stated that she had the heads up after hearing about Ben & JLo's engagement. A source told E! News, "Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it", adding, "Garner knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways".

JLo's green rock diamond ring

JLo's green rock ring has a secret meaning. She released a newsletter and mentioned how the green colour holds a special place in her heart. She said, "I always say the colour green is my lucky colour. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress." She seemingly hinted at her jungle print Versace gown that she wore in Grammys, 2000. This is how Google Images actually came into existence and here's proof of it.

In 2000, Google search results were just limited to simple pages with text but ever since people began searching for the On the Floor Singer's green dress that year, Google was forced to introduce this feature for all. In the newsletter, Lopez added, "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

(Image: @jlow0rld/@kelseyhellenbrand/Instagram)