Jennifer Lawrence Is The Funniest, Be It On Camera Or Off Camera!

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the few actors in Hollywood who does not fear to shed the diva image and be herself. From her eccentric answers on interviews to her great falls, Jennifer Lawrence has had many funny moments on the red carpet. She only gets more adorable and funny with every passing incident with her. We take a look at some of her funniest moments.

The great fall at the Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence has had many falls; the funny ones have happened when she was fully dressed up in a red flawless gown for the 2014 Oscars. She quickly saved herself by grabbing a person at the front.

Jennifer fell once before during accepting her Best Actress award during the previous edition of the Oscars in 2013. Later she expressed in a post-award interview that she was embarrassed at herself for falling again and again.

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawerence

Passengers co-stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are always seen taking a dig at each other at any chance they get. Chris Pratt once cropped her out of a picture. To this Jennifer Lawrence spray-painted a giant bus billboard of Chris’ Passengers poster.

She blackened his face on the poster and also turned his last name to ‘rat’ on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Chris Pratt constantly gets back at Jennifer Lawrence at several instances.

Here is Jen's revenge:

Chris claps back:

Jen’s drunk alter ego

In an interview on Ellen, Jennifer Lawrence confessed to the fact that she has an alter ego whom she addresses as Gail. She explained how her alter ego works extra hard to make her friends laugh. She also mentioned how it does not come out that often, but only when she drinks a certain type of alcohol.

