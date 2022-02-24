Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney: Report

Actor Jennifer Lawrence crept into her motherhood phase after giving birth to her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. According to a report by TMZ, the public records state that the actor gave birth in L.A. County. However, the gender of the baby and the exact date of birth are still unknown.

For the unversed, the 31-year-old Oscar-winning star who had married Maroney in October 2019 with a small ceremony in Rhode Island was quite keen on extending her family. She had sparked pregnancy rumours back last summer when she was photographed in NYC and it seems out that the rumours were quite true.

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child

According to the International media outlet, not much information about the child has been out by the couple. One of the last times she was out and about was right before XMAS, and she seemed far along in the pregnancy. The outlet also reported that the actor had a beautiful baby shower at the end of January.

The couple currently has a home in Manhattan, but have been looking to move to Beverly Hills, New York. Earlier, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer had gushed about her relationship with Maroney and said that she is the best person she has ever met in her whole life. She further revealed that nodding a yes to be his life partner was a very easy decision for her. In December 2021, Jennifer was busy promoting her film Don't Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and also made a stunning red carpet appearance as she flaunted her baby bump.

Jennifer who was last seen in Don’t Look Up, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, spoke about returning to the silver screen after almost two years The actor, who was a staple on the Hollywood circuit after successful films like The Hunger Games, X-Men: Dark Phoenix had decided to step away from fame in order to enjoy her private life. While talking to Vanity Fair in November last, she explained that working non-stop for so long made her feel ‘sick’ and not only that but she felt ‘the world was tired of her’ too.

IMAGE: Instagram/maisonlabiche