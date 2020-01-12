Jennifer Lawrence's List Of Hollywood A-lister Best Friends, Read It Here!

Jennifer Lawrence recently said 'I do' in a close-knit ceremony with Cooke Mulroney. Jennifer’s simple wedding event only included few close friends at the Belcourt of a beautiful Newport mansion located in Rhode Island. Here is a list of close celeb friends of Jennifer Lawrence over the years in Hollywood, some of them were also in attendance at the wedding.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence have been friends since a few years now according to reports. The Passengers co-stars are always seen taking a dig at each other at any chance they get. Chris Pratt once cropped her out of a picture. To this Jennifer Lawrence spray-painted a giant bus billboard of Chris’ Passengers poster. She blackened his face on the poster and also turned his last name to ‘rat’ on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Chris Pratt constantly gets back at Jennifer Lawrence at several instances.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone was in attendance at the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence. According to reports, the two became friends after meeting through Woody Harrelson. He was a common factor than in Jennifer’s Hunger Games and Emma Stone’s Zombieland. They have become close friends after texting each other initially. Since then they have attended many events together.

Adele

Jennifer Lawrence and Adele met during Oscars in 2013. Since then multiple reports suggest that they have been hanging out together. In 2019, Adele and Jennifer were spotted by the paparazzi while they enjoyed in a night club in New York. They have been friends for over five years now.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer’s budding relationship with Jennifer Lawrence cannot go unseen. The comedian often posts with Jennifer. The two got to know each other in 2015 and since then, they have attended events and award shows together. They have also presented together at the Golden Globes in 2016. Jennifer attended Amy’s wedding and vice versa.

Emma Watson

Jennifer Lawrence’s list of Hollywood friends also include Emma Watson of the Harry Potter franchise. Although they are not close friends, but the two have been mentioning each other in several instances. According to multiple media reports, one such event was in 2014, when the duo attended a Dior fashion show in Paris. They were seen talking and chit-chatting during the red carpet interviews. Emma Watson reportedly tweets about the Hunger Games actor frequently.

