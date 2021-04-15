Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Relationship Timeline; As The Couple Announce Split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues have just called off their engagement of two years, in a joint statement on April 15, 2021. This comes after the two were reported to have broken up, sometime in March 2021 but denied the speculations. However, it seems that they have indeed decided to part ways and remain friends; read along to have a look at Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship timeline.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's relationship timeline

May 2005 – The two meet for the first time at a baseball game at Shea Stadium, in Queens, New York. At this time JLo was still married to Marc Anthony.

March 2017 – Almost 12 years later, a source tells People magazine that they have been dating for a few weeks, and Alex has been around Lopez’s family, who really likes that he is a father. However, the source also adds that she is staying cautious as A-Rod is a ladies’ man. A while later, in a conversation with the view, Alex says, “It's obvious, we've been having a great time. She's an amazing girl and one of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother,” and just a few hours later the two are seen together, making their first public appearance.

April 2017 – Jennifer Lopez makes it to the Ellen DeGeneres show where she speaks about the new man in her life, and how they have reconnected more than a decade later. She said, “I was having lunch somewhere and saw him, and then, afterwards, I went outside, but for some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying ‘Hi’”. Following this, JLo and A-Rod are seen going around town, hand – in – hand.

May 2017 – The couple makes their very first red-carpet appearance as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala and made their relationship officially official.

February 2018 – Their first anniversary arrives, and the couple celebrates it and JLo makes an Instagram post, marking the occasion. She shared a video of her giving a shoutout to Alex at one of her concerts and wrote, “We’ve been together for one year today. I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song is for you. I love you”.

February 2019 – After a year of mushy posts on birthdays and sharing adorable pictures together, the couple celebrates their anniversary once again. Jennifer Lopez takes to her Instagram and writes in a heartfelt post, “Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time…our time…”. A-Rod also writes a long note for JLo on their special day, which read, “I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words”.

March 2019 – The two are finally engaged, as A-Rod takes to his Instagram and says ‘She said yes’ with a picture of Lopez flaunting her diamond ring.

March 2021 - On March 12, a source tells People that the couple has parted ways and that there were differences for a while between them. Although, the couple spoke to People and said in a statement that they were working on some things, together.

April 2021 – On April 15, 2021, the couple tells in a joint statement to Today, that they have decided to part ways and are better off as friends. JLo & Rodrigues also say that their joint businesses will still be running, and they will continue to work together.

Source: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram