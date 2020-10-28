Jennifer Lopez And Armie Hammer All Set To Share Screen Space In 'Shotgun Wedding'

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are all set to join hands for Lionsgate’s action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, which will be helmed by Jason Moore. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who had earlier produced Lionsgate’s hit film Wonder, are also producing the upcoming movie, however, this time, they are joined by Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. More so, Deadline claims that Ryan Reynolds is also the executive producer of the film along with George Dewey.

Shotgun Wedding shoot to start in 2021

The film’s production is expected to begin early next year and it will be presented at the upcoming AFM. The film narrates the tale of Darcy and Tom, who bring their families together for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. However, things take a turn for the worse when the entire party is suddenly taken hostage.

President of Production for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, Erin Westerman spoke to Deadline and revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer have irresistible magnetism, separately and together, which makes them the perfect pairing for this action-comedy. He further added that Jennifer and Armie are incredibly funny actors. However, he remarked that they have infectious chemistry on screen and one won’t be able to take their eyes off the duo.

Jennifer and Armie's work

In 1997, Jennifer Lopez became the first Latin actor to earn over US$1 million for a film, titled Selena. Later in 1999, Lopez ventured into the music industry with her debut solo album On the 6. Lopez became a household name after working in the successful romantic comedies, Shall We Dance? and Monster-in-Law, which released in 2005. In 2012, Forbes Magazine ranked her as the most powerful celebrity in the world and was given the title: 38th Most Powerful Woman in the World.

Meanwhile, Armie Hammer was lauded for his work in Call Me By Your Name. The film follows the story of a 17-year-old Elio Perlman, who is spending summer days with his family at their 17th-century villa in Lombardy, Italy. He soon meets Oliver, a handsome doctoral student who's working as an intern for Elio's father and the two later get romantically involved. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino.

