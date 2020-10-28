Karisma Kapoor Says 'not Used To Early Morning Shoots' As She Resumes Work; See Pic

On October 27, 2020, actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a straight out of bed picture sharing her thoughts on early morning shoots. She informed her fans that she is back to work and that she isn’t a big fan of early morning shoots. She captioned the picture as, “Not used to early morning shoots” with sleepy emoticons. She added hashtags-#backtowork #letsgo.

The 46-year-old actor kept her hair loose, wearing no make-up and looked sleepy in the picture. Indian television producer Ekta Kapoor commented, "I feel you bro". Fans complimented her on sharing a messy hair picture. A user commented on the post, “You are always gorgeous, ma’am”. Many of her fans dropped hearts emoticons in the comment section.

Two weeks ago, Karisma shared a boomerang where she was seen laughing looking at her phone. She wrote, “What was so funny” with a blue heart and '#mondaymusing' '#worklife' '#behindthescenes'. Her fans complimented her beauty and dropped hearts.

Karisma is often seen sharing selfies with minimal make-up on her account. Her other recent post is a black-and-white selfie wearing a white t-shirt and hair untied. She wrote, “I spy.” Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented on her post, “So stunning, Lolo” with a red heart emoticon. Fashion designer Seema Khan too said she looked lovely in the picture.

Karisma is quite active on social media, keeping her fans updated about her life. She frequently shares pictures about her indoor activities, workout sessions, her family & friends, and work life. Some of her posts also feature her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and close friends such as Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora.

Karisma Kapoor established herself as a prominent Bollywood actor with the romantic movie Raja Hindustani. She starred in blockbusters such as musical drama Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Biwi No. 1, Hero No. 1. She was last seen in the ALT Balaji and Zee5 web series Mentalhood sharing screen with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. The web series was produced by Rupali Guha.

