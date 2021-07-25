Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Make Their Relationship Insta-official With A Cosy Photo

Jennifer Lopez picked her 52nd birthday to make her and Ben Affleck's relationship official. The singer left her fans thrilled after she posted a kissing picture of her and Affleck. JLo shared the photo after some snaps from her birthday celebration. While Lopez did not tag the Gone Girl actor in the photo, he was still clearly visible. Read further for all the details.

JLo and Affleck make their love Insta-official

Rumours about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dating surfaced on the internet in April 2021. Despite being seen together in public several times, the couple was utterly shut about their relationship until JLo's 52nd birthday. Jennifer Lopez rang into her 52nd birthday with a yacht celebration. The singer shared some photos on her official Instagram handle. She fashioned an orange bikini, a hat, and a printed sarong. The On The Floor singer completed her look with hot pink heels and a couple of chains around her neck. In the last photo, JLo was seen kissing Affleck as he wrapped his arms around her. She did not tag Affleck in the photo, however, in the caption, she wrote, "5 2 … what it do …💗". Elaine Goldsmith Thomas reacted to the photo and wrote, "I mean, if you’re going to Instagram official do it like @jlo".

JLo also shared a reel of her birthday celebration. In the reel video, she was seen posing in her beachy outfit. In the caption, she again wrote, "It’s my birthday ❤️🧡💛 5 2 … what it do …". Loren Ridinger reacted to the video and wrote, "Love u so much Beauty. Happy birthday! 5 2 more like 22:)".

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship rumours surfaced in April after the two broke up their previous relationship. Affleck announced his split from his girlfriend Ana de Armas in January, while JLo parted her ways from Alex Rodriguez months later. Lopez and Affleck have been spotted together several times since then. The two were last seen together at Leah Remini's birthday bash. However, their love does not date back to April this year, as they dated years ago in 2002. Lopez and Affleck first met on the sets of Gigli in 2001 and began dating in 2002. The couple also got engaged later that year. Their engagement did not last long as they announced their split in January 2004. Almost 17 years later, the couple's love for each other bloomed again. As per a People's source, the couple is doing everything to make their relationship work.

