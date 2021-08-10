Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Plan To Spend 'as Much Time' As They Can Before Summer Ends

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are trying to spend as much time as they can with one another. The recently rekindled couple, commonly dubbed as 'Bennifer', has recently returned home following their Mediterranean getaway. The couple who has been making headlines since April is reportedly taking some time out for each other as they will soon be working on different projects.

According to a report by People, Bennifer is going strong and are trying to spend as much time together as they can. The couple recently returned from their luxurious European vacation. Now that the couple has returned, a source tells the aforementioned outlet that the two are happy to be back to their everyday lives after having "an amazing summer."

The source also mentioned that the two are "hanging out with their kid," after returning from "the most special trip to Europe." The source also explained how the two wish to focus on spending more time before they go off on their own for their respective jobs. The report cited the source saying:

They are spending as much time together as possible before they have separate work projects in the fall. Ben will be filming in Texas and Jennifer in Canada.

Upon their return, Bennifer was also spotted in Malibu with fellow actor and Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon. The happy couple could be seen holding hands while Damon walked alongside them at the beach. Matt Damon, who is Affleck's friend since high school, has also expressed how happy he is for the couple during recent interviews.

More about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance

Ben Affleck and JLo started seeing each other after nearly 17 years, in April 2021, after both of them split from their respective partners, Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez. The two originally dated from July 2002 through Jan 2004, and at the time, were also engaged. However, the two called off their wedding days before 'the big day.'

The recently rekindled couple celebrated JLo's 52nd birthday on a yacht tour of the Mediterranean. JLo took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of herself in a bikini, with one of the photos being a steamy kiss with Affleck, making their relationship "Instagram official."

