Matt Damon 'so Happy' For Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance; 'True Love'

Matt Damon is happy about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance, just like all of us! The Bourne franchise star recently appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on July 27. He was asked about his longtime BFF, Ben Affleck's recentl re-link up with superstar Jennifer Lopez and Matt hilariously expressed his feelings.

Matt Damon supports 'Bennifer'

While on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Matt Damon was teased by the host about being happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Cagle sarcastically said, "I know you love getting asked about that." In response, Damon teased back with some of his own sarcasm. The actor said, "Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love.'"

Damon also hilariously added, "It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship." Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who have been close friends since high school, recently teamed up for a new upcoming project after 25 years titled, The Last Duel. You can find more details about their upcoming film, here.

Matt Damon also appeared on Extra recently, to promote his film where he was asked about Bennifer once again. In a less sarcastic comment, Damon at the time said:

"He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance

Ben Affleck and JLo started seeing each other after nearly 17 years, in April 2021, after both of them split from their respective partners, Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez. The two originally dated from July 2002 through Jan 2004, at that time they were also engaged. However, the two called off their wedding, days before the big day.

The recently rekindled couple celebrated JLo's 52nd birthday on a yacht tour of the Mediterranean. JLo took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of herself in a bikini, with one of the photos being a steamy kiss with Affleck, making their relationship "Instagram official." Take a look -

