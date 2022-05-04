Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted Holding Hands In LA After Skipping Met Gala 2022

Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not issue any official statement as to why the duo skipped the Met Gala, this year. However, now it seems that the couple might have some important work to attend to in Los Angeles. Just a day after the biggest fashion night out of the year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted outside a studio in LA. If the duo would have attended Met Gala 2022, it would have been their first major red carpet moment after announcing their engagement.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted

On Tuesday, May 3, the soon-to-be-married couple opted for similar outfits while making their public appearance in Los Angeles. The Pearl Harbour star opted for a cream-coloured sweatshirt which was matched with grey jeans. Meanwhile, Lopez broke the monotony of her tucked-in white t-shirt with grey suspenders attached to her pants.

As reported by Daily Mail, Jennifer and Ben are rumoured to be on a house hunt to find their dream house in LA before tying the knot. It is pertinent to note that the couple hasn't issued any official statement regarding the same. The couple was spotted holding hands as they caught the attention of the paps. Take a look at it below:

Notably, after confirming their relationship last year both Jennifer and Ben attended the Met Gala event. However, the couple did not pose for the cameras together. But what stole the limelight was their viral kissing moment from inside glimpses of the night that took the social media by storm.

Bennifer aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged once again and the 52-year-old global icon took to Instagram to share the exciting news on April 9. In an emotional video, a tearful Lopez flaunted her engagement ring, thereby confirming things have become quite serious between the two. According to People, a source close to Jennifer Lopez has revealed that the Aint Your Mama songstress loves her green diamond ring. However, the couple hasn't thought about getting married as of yet, the insider told the portal. "It's very cute to see how excited she is. Ben makes her incredibly happy," said the source.

Image: Instagram/@jlo_uniquelove