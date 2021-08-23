Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Take Their Kids To 'Magic Castle' Clubhouse In LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time with their kids, in an attempt to bond as a unit. According to previous reports, the two planned to spend as much time as they could before the end of summer prior to heading off to separate work projects soon. Here's what the rekindled flames did for their kids -

(06 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck goes to the Magic Caslte in Hollywood - August 21, 2021

📸https://t.co/UfZ3OpdVF0 pic.twitter.com/fUcESbSDR5 — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) August 22, 2021

(117 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck leave the Magic Castle in Hollywood - August 21, 2021

📸https://t.co/JoX9kp19e4 pic.twitter.com/4xyaar6jkC — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) August 22, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend time with kids at 'Magic Castle'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently spent some time with their kids at LA's Magic Castle club. According to a report by People Magazine, a source revealed that the couple is back together to stay and are therefore trying to spend time together with their kids, in order to bond. The source said:

Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids. They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other. They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were reportedly accompanied by all five of their children. Affleck's mother, Chris, also joined the party for the weekend. The pack of eight also visited the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Friday where they watched a performance of Hamilton.

Inside The Magic Castle, the Most Mysterious Restaurant in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/XMi5R7CMVO — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) August 22, 2021

Lopez shares her twins namely a daughter Emme and son Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares his daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose along with son Samuel Garner with his ex-wife and actress, Jennifer Garner. According to the same report, Ben even gave his daughter Violet a driving lesson during their fun weekend.

JLo, on the other hand, reportedly went out with her daughter Emme to pick out some jewellery for Violet and Seraphina just last weekend.

Ben Affleck supports daughter Violet at driving clases today in Los Angeles.



📸August 21, 2021.

©BACKGRID via DailyMail pic.twitter.com/Ed370kcUx2 — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) August 21, 2021

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and the kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently returned from their vacation to St. Tropez for the former's 52nd birthday. The couple have reportedly been getting to know each other's kids since Lopez allegedly plans to move from Miami to Los Angeles, to be close with her beau. Another report by the aforementioned outlet stated, that Lopez's children are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles".

A source told People Magazine that Lopez's kids were, "slowly getting to know Ben". The source had also mentioned at the time, "everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time". Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly began dating once again after 17 years in April 2021.

IMAGE - AP