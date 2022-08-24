Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Spotted In Italy On Their 2nd Honeymoon Post Georgia Ceremony

Hollywood's beloved couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia after exchanging vows at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas. While Jennifer Lopez dropped the official pictures of her wedding ceremonies held in Las Vegas and Georgia, she was recently spotted with her husband Ben Affleck in Italy as they enjoyed their second honeymoon.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck spotted in Italy post their wedding ceremony in Georgia

According to Daily Mail, it was recently revealed that the newly-wed duo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen together having a romantic meal in Italy during their second honeymoon. The pictures depicted Lopez donning a white gown with puffed sleeves while Affleck sported a casual blue t-shirt and pants. Moreover, some other pictures of them also surfaced online in which they were seen riding on a boat together while being indulged in an intense conversation. Check out some of the photos ahead.

Jennifer Lopez recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a close-up look of herself in a white Ralph Lauren gown that she wore for her second wedding with Ben Affleck. The actor-singer can be seen looking at the camera through a white veil in the photograph. In the caption, she mentioned that she gave the first peek at her wedding looks on her website. Jennifer Lopez also narrated the instance when they flew to Las Vegas and made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight and added a note of gratitude that read, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

IMAGE: Instagram/jlo_480