Jennifer Lopez's Dreamy Official Wedding Pictures With Ben Affleck Out; Take A Look

Hollywood's beloved couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia after exchanging vows at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas. While the fans got a sneak peek at the wedding through a couple of photos that surfaced online a while ago, Jennifer Lopez recently dropped the official pictures of her wedding ceremonies held in Las Vegas and Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez’s official wedding pictures out

Jennifer Lopez recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a close-up look of herself in a white Ralph Lauren gown that she wore for her second wedding with Ben Affleck. The actor-singer can be seen looking at the camera through a white veil in the photograph. In the caption, she mentioned that she gave the first peek at her wedding looks on her website.

Meanwhile, Vogue also took to its official Instagram handle to reveal Jennifer Lopez’s dreamy wedding look that featured her donning a turtleneck white ruffled wedding outfit with a long veil while another look depicted the singer in a white bodycon gown with a short veil. Jennifer Lopez's third wedding outfit also looked ravishing as it was decked up with numerous pearls. Take a look at all the photos ahead-

While sharing the first look of her wedding on her website, Jennifer Lopez also penned a note stating out this was exactly how they wanted their wedding to be. She went on to narrate the instance when they flew to Las Vegas and made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. Check out the full message on Jennifer Lopez's official website. An excerpt from the note read- "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

Moreover, Ralph Lauren, who designed Lopez’s wedding outfit dropped a video in which the making of the dress was revealed. It depicted the journey of the designer while creating the singer’s three wedding outfits. Watch -

Image: Instagram/@jlo_480