Lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying their honeymoon in Italy following their second wedding earlier this month. The duo tied the knot again in Georgia in presence of close friends and family members, a month after their Las Vegas nuptials. Glimpses from their honeymoon have surfaced online, showcasing the couple hitting the streets and indulging in some local shopping. The Batman star was also seen sharing an intimate moment with Lopez, stealing a kiss amid a picturesque location.

Jennifer Lopez- Ben Affleck's glimpses from their Italian honeymoon surface online

In pictures and videos shared online, Jennifer can be seen in a lovely yellow dress with cutouts around the waist, while Ben opted for a casual shirt with black lowers. From relishing ice cream, and visiting local stores hand-in-hand to stealing a kiss in a stunning location, the lovebirds seem to be making the most of their getaway. Take a look.

The couple's second nuptials were attended by their close friends, including Ben's best friend from the industry, Matt Damon, who was seen with his wife. Director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife as well as Clerks actor Jason Mewes were also a part of the festivities. Their children- Lopez's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme and Ben's Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel were also a part of the celebrations.

Lopez also recently gave a sneak peek of her bridal attire on social media. She can be seen looking at the camera through a white veil in the photograph. "First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer and Ben first started dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year. The duo later postponed their September 2003 wedding and finally called it quits at the beginning of 2004. They rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. It was followed by their marriage in Las Vegas last month.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GLAMQUEENJLO)