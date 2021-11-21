Jennifer Lopez Drops A Hint About Getting Married For The 4th Time; 'I Am A Romantic'

Jennifer Lopez has been dating Ben Affleck after they rekindled their romance earlier this year, the couple was engaged in 2004 but never made it down the aisle. Lopez recently opened up about marrying for the fourth time as she joked about her previous marriages. She was earlier married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony whom she shares her twins with.

Jennifer Lopez talks about getting married for the fourth time

Jennifer Lopez, during her recent appearance on Today Show, was asked if she was ready to tie the knot again. To this, the singer/actor said, "Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been. I have been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred per cent."

“You know me, I’m a romantic.” -@JLo to @hodakotb on whether she would consider getting married again pic.twitter.com/kvpimNZp36 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making several public appearances as a couple and made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival after rekindling their romance earlier this year. The duo attended the screening of the movie The Last Duel, which Affleck co-wrote and acted alongside longtime pal Matt Damon. The couple also attended the Met Gala 2021 together.

Bennifer back on the red carpet: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk at the #VeniceFilmFestival premiere of "The Last Duel." pic.twitter.com/L8DiAYvzDW — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 10, 2021

Ben and Jennifer, often called by the media as 'Bennifer', recently got back together in March 2021 post Lopez's split from baseball player Alex Rodrigues. The duo were all set to tie the knot in 2003 but released a joint statement announcing that they had postponed their nuptials. Ultimately, the couple called off their engagement in 2004.

On the work front, Lopez is also all set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. The singer will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in the works.

Lopez will next star in Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson for Universal Pictures, which is set to be released on February 11, 2022. The singer has also signed a deal with Netflix to produce and star in three movies. She will also be seen in the romantic comedy action film Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel.

Image: AP