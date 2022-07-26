Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Romantic Birthday Dinner In Paris With Ben Affleck; See Pics

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines after they shocked fans across the globe with the news of their wedding and wishes poured in for the duo. Soon after their wedding, the couple jetted off to Paris for their honeymoon, and several pictures of them celebrating their love have surfaced online. Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her birthday on July 24, and pictures from her celebrating her special day with her husband have been doing the rounds on social media.

Jennifer Lopez's birthday celebration in Paris

The newlyweds went for a romantic dinner near the Eiffel Tower to celebrate Jennifer Lopez's birthday as she turned a year older. The On The Floor singer looked elegant in a stunning black gown, which she paired with a pearl necklace and dazzling earrings. She paired her look with stilettos as she walked alongside her husband, Ben Affleck, who looked dapper in a classic black suit.

The fan-favourite couple visited a restaurant with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower as they enjoyed their date together on the occasion of Lopez's birthday. An observer at the location told People that the couple released a balloon into the air, which floated off in the direction of the Eiffel Tower. They also mentioned that Ben Affleck clicked a picture of his wife as she stood up in front of their table as the Tower's lights twinkled. Several pictures from their date have been doing the rounds online, in which Lopez is seen releasing the balloon into the air, and the couple is also seen being brought a cake with unique candles.

Have a look at pictures from Jennifer Lopez birthday celebration with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez celebrating her 53rd birthday in Paris with Ben Affleck! (July 24, 2022) pic.twitter.com/cWnKeboVZm — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 25, 2022

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's wedding

After rekindling their relationship last year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding created a massive buzz online. Lopez shared the news in a newsletter as she called it the 'best possible wedding'. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in a chapel in Nevada, Las Vegas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she wrote-

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez actually got married. Ben & JLo. It feels like 2003 again, only the wedding actually happened this time. Wow. #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/Jh29HXPqlL — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) July 18, 2022

Image: Instagram/@__bloglifestyle__, @redcarpet_live