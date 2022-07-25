Ben Affleck Falls Asleep On Cruise While On Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez, Pic Goes Viral

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a chapel in Nevada, Las Vegas. The duo then jetted off to Paris for their honeymoon and several dreamy glimpses of them have been making the rounds online. Most recently, pictures of Ben Affleck falling asleep while on a cruise of the Seine River have been going viral on social media.

Ben Affleck sleeping on Paris honeymoon

As per a recent report by Page Six, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went on a cruise and were seen sharing some sweet moments with each other. Several glimpses from their time together have surfaced online, including a picture of the Gone Girl actor sleeping while on the cruise. He was seen in a navy blue shirt, which he wore over a white t-shirt and sat on a chair out on the deck, where he fell asleep. The picture went viral online, as fans share their opinions about it.

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez honeymoon

Several images and videos from the newlywed's Paris vacation have been making the rounds on social media. The couple was seen engaging in several PDA-filled moments as they wrapped their arms around each other and also shared a passionate kiss.

Jennifer donned a stunning white dress with a colourful floral print as she was accompanied by Ben Affleck, who opted for a blue shirt. The couple appeared to be enjoying a stroll in the park and were then seen spending some quality time together on a park bench.

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship last year and recently tied the knot, leaving their fans over the moon. Lopez released a newsletter confirming the news as she posted a picture of herself flaunting her wedding ring. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor called it the 'best possible wedding' and wrote,

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

