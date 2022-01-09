Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Beau Ben Affleck's Latest Release 'The Tender Bar'

Jennifer Lopez recently headed to her social media account and shared a story featuring a hamper she received from the makers of her beau Ben Affleck's most recent release The Tender Bar. She also hailed the film and Affleck's acting in the project. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video and stars Ben Affleck in the lead role alongside Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri and others. It was helmed by George Clooney and has been garnering great reviews online.

Jennifer Lopez hails Ben Affleck's 'The Tender Bar'

The George Clooney directorial is all about a young 9-year-old, who looks for a father figure and finds himself forming a bond with his uncle. Lopez appears to be a fan of the film, as she headed to social media to urge her fans and followers to watch her beau's most recent release. She showed viewers the hamper she received from the makers, which contained some merchandise from the film. She also received a miniature bowling set and referred to the 'great scene' that features Ben and the youngster at the bowling alley. She said, "This is adorable, from The Tender Bar on Amazon Prime Video. There is a great scene with Ben and the little boy in a bowling alley. Ben plays his uncle and they are both amazing in the movie. If you have not seen it, you should." The film got its global premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

The trailer of the coming-of-age drama saw Charlie, played by Affleck and the young boy, J.R, played by Daniel Ranieri at the dinner table with other family members. Charlie introduces himself to the boy as his favourite uncle and his only uncle and later takes him to the bar he works at. The film follows J.R's life and how he was raised by a single mother and slowly begins to form a bond with his uncle, as they share a common interest and love for reading. The grown-up J.R in the film is essayed by Tye Sheridan, who gets admission into Yale and pursues his dream of becoming a writer.

