'The Tender Bar' Twitter Review: Netizens Call Ben Affleck's Performance 'Oscar-winning'

Ben Affleck and George Clooney's collaboration in coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar recently arrived on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in the lead roles. The movie was released on the OTT platform on January 7, 2022, and is receiving a plethora of reviews from netizens.

The Tender Bar is an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir of the same name. It follows the story of a fatherless boy who grows up with his uncle. His uncle, played by Affleck in the film, introduces him to books, due to which he develops his love for reading and writing. As he matures, he begins to write a book on his life and how his uncle helped him to get through all challenges.

The Tender Bar Twitter Review

The George Clooney-directorial initially premiered internationally at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10. It made its way to theatres on December 17 in New York and December 22 worldwide. The film finally had its digital release on January 7, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The Academy Award-winning scriptwriter William Monahan has given the film's screenplay.

The social media platform, Twitter, saw a flood of reviews from netizens. The viewers seemingly loved Ben Affleck's character Charlie in the film and also quipped how everyone needs an uncle like him. A user wrote, "One thing I learnt from Tender bar is no matter you have a good dad or a bad one everyone needs to have an uncle Charlie in their lives." "Just finished the film “The Tender Bar” and 2 thoughts come to mind… Ben Affleck better get at minimum a best-supporting actor nomination and the soundtrack to the film is phenomenal," another one added.

A user even asked the film academy to give an award to Affleck. The user wrote, "What THE TENDER BAR lacks in dramatic heft and originality, it makes up for in warmth, geniality, and Ben Affleck’s gracefully calibrated, should-win-an-Academy-Award performance." Netizens also praised William Monahan for the movie's script. "It took me back to how I felt when I first saw What's Eating Gilbert Grape. It's a CLASSIC story about finally moving forward in life. William Monahan... WHAT. A . SCRIPT," wrote the user.

One thing I learnt from Tender bar is no matter you have a good dad or a bad one everyone needs to have an uncle Charlie in their lives — The Futurist™ ⎊ (@HiFxinSociopath) January 7, 2022

Just finished the film “The Tender Bar” and 2 thoughts come to mind…



Ben Affleck better get at minimum a best supporting actor nomination and the soundtrack to the film is phenomenal — Ms. Chanandler Bong (@BrowFinnNy215) January 7, 2022

What THE TENDER BAR lacks in dramatic heft and originality, it makes up for in warmth, geniality, and Ben Affleck’s gracefully calibrated, should-win-an-Academy-Award performance. pic.twitter.com/VTKzaMo8uS — _ronrucker (@rjrucker) January 7, 2022

The Tender Bar 🙌🙌



It took me back to how I felt when I first saw What's Eating Gilbert Grape. It's a CLASSIC story about finally moving forward in life.



William Monahan... WHAT. A . SCRIPT.



Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, and Ben FREAKIN Affleck... Amazing Amazing Amazing. pic.twitter.com/09yD8UwwGO — Justin Bean™ (@justinbean1990) January 8, 2022

Ben Afflek’s character in The Tender Bar is absolutely wonderful. This movie is in my top 10. Well done!! #BenAfflek #TheTenderBar #GrorgeClooney — Natalie (@NatHortman) January 8, 2022

watched The Tender Bar last night and it was an-okay movie but still, heartwarming. we all need an uncle charlie to guide our life🥺 and Ben really stole every scene he's in.



go watch the tender bar on amazon prime yall✨ — gita (@broodybats) January 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@amazonprimevideo