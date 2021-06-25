Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence Or Jennifer Aniston, Who's The Richest Jennifer?

Making it big in an industry like Hollywood is not an easy thing to do. However, despite all odds, several actresses have worked their way to the top. Many talented women have amassed net worths of millions, establishing a boss status in the film fraternity. But the composition becomes much intense when one is up against a person of the same name. Here, we have compiled the net worth details of a few famous Jennifer’s from the Hollywood film industry.

Jennifer Lopez’s net worth

Jennifer Lopez, who is also famously known as J.Lo, is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood today. Jennifer Lopez has ventured into various fields after topping the world of music in 2012. She has tried her luck in fashion designing, acting, dancing, and television production. According to Celebrity Net worth, her total income is estimated to be $400 million as of January 2021.

Jennifer Aniston’s net worth

American actor Jennifer Aniston has etched herself in the memory of the audience with her performance as Rachel Green in the 1994 sitcom FRIENDS. According to a report by celebritynetworth.com, the Marley & Me actor’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million. According to a report by Stylecaster, Aniston earned $22,500 per episode when she joined the cast of FRIENDS. She went to make $960,000 for the second season.

Jennifer Lawrence’s net worth

Jennifer Lawrence is an award-winning American actress who has a net worth of $160 million, according to Celebrity Net worth. Lawrence booked her first paid acting job with a role in the television film Company Town. Jennifer Lawrence became a household name after featuring as mutant Mystique in the X-Men film series and Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.

Jennifer Garner’s net worth

Jennifer Garner began her acting career back in 1995 and appeared in minor television roles in her initial days. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garner’s net worth is today approximately $80 million. She is well-known for her projects including Yes Day, Pearl Harbor, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, and more.

Jennifer Morrison’s net worth

Jennifer Morrison is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is mainly known for her roles as Dr. Allison Cameron in the medical drama series House and Emma Swan in the ABC adventure-fantasy series Once Upon a Time. She has also portrayed Zoey Pierson, one of Ted Mosby's love interests on the comedy series How I Met Your Mother.

(Image: Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

