Jennifer Lopez' Netflix Documentary 'Halftime' To Get World Premiere At Tribeca Festival

Jennifer Lopez is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming documentary titled Halftime, which will be all about the evolution of her career. The documentary is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 14, 2022, but will get its global premiere on the opening night of the upcoming Tribeca Festival, which will commence on June 8. The documentary will give the actor's fans a glimpse into her life behind the cameras, and soon after this, the news has raised the excitement amongst her fans.

Jennifer Lopez documentary to premiere at The Tribeca Festival

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming documentary Halftime will premiere at the Tribeca Festival and will be helmed by Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli. The director opened up about the premiere to Entertainment Weekly and mentioned it was an 'honor' that the documentary was selected to be screened on the opening night of the Tribeca Festival 2022. She also mentioned that the opening night will be taking place a few miles from where Lopez grew up. She told the publication-

"It's an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up. To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true."

Jennifer Lopez also took to her social media account to share the motion poster of the upcoming documentary. The Halftime poster featured a side profile of the actor with her hair tied up, and also has the title written in bold fond. The tagline of the documentary also appeared on the motion poster and it read, "It's just the beginning."

Jennifer Lopez' engagement

After about two decades since they last parted ways, Jennifer Lopez and her now-fiance Ben Affleck recently got engaged and became the talk of the town. According to reports by Page Six, the singer released an 'On The JLo' newsletter and revealed she was having a bubble bath when her beau got down on one knee and proposed to her. According to the publication, the star revealed that the proposal caught her 'totally off guard'. She mentioned she was 'smiling and crying' at the same time as she tried to get her head around the fact that 'this was happening all over again'.

