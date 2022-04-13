Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Proposed To Her; 'It Was The Most Romantic Thing'

After rekindling their romance last year, Power Couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are painting the town red with their mushy romance. Recently, the couple confirmed their engagement on their social media handles, leaving the Bennifer fans overjoyed.

In the emotional video, a tearful Lopez flaunted her engagement ring, thereby confirming that the two have finally taken their relationship to another level and are all set to embark on a new phase of their life. Recently, the 52-year-old global icon revealed how Ben Affleck proposed to her and also shared how it was the 'most romantic thing' ever.

How did Ben Affleck propose to Jennifer Lopez?

According to the reports by Page Six, Lopez revealed in the video 'How It Went Down' that she was all in tears and was totally caught off guard when Ben Affleck proposed to her -

“I just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again”

Expressing her happiness, the actor further stated-

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined”

In the video, Lopez also revealed that the proposal was unexpected and talking about how they got a second chance in love, she further added-

”Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

More on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Rumours of Lopez dating Affleck began doing the rounds soon after the former's separation from Alex Rodriquez. However, in June 2021, on the special occasion of her 52nd birthday, Lopez confirmed dating Affleck via a series of stunning photos from their vacation in Europe. Spilling beans about her relationship, Jennifer told People, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance. I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe." She further added," It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. ... There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice."

Image: AP