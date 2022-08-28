Jennifer Lopez On Leaked Clip From Her Wedding With Ben Affleck: 'Stolen Without Consent'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia. Post the couple's wedding, glimpses of their dreamy ceremony has taken the internet by storm. Although the couple has not shared the official pictures of the ceremony, they surfaced online and went viral.

One of the clips that were widely circulated on social media showed Lopez performing a new and unreleased song for her husband Ben Affleck during their lavish ceremony. Responding to the leaked video from the private ceremony, the-53-year old American singer slammed a fan account for re-sharing the footage without the couple's 'consent.'

Jennifer Lopez lashes out at a fan account for sharing a clip from her wedding

Jennifer Lopez, recently, lashed out at a fan account for sharing a clip from her wedding with Ben Affleck. JLo commented on the post and mentioned that it was 'stolen without consent.' She wrote, "This was taken without permission. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

She further added, "Anything I put out private is OnThe JLo and it’s to share with my fans, which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money."

Take a look:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot for the second time

As per the reports of ET, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married for the second time on August 21 in an extravagant, star-studded ceremony in The Perry Lane Hotel of Savannah. Reportedly, the event started in the morning with all the wedding guests arriving in white attires. Among all the guests some notable faces included director Kevin Smith, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck, Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, Jay Shetty, and many others.

IMAGE: Instagram/jlo_480