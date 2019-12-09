Jennifer Lopez On SNL Sings Nineties Hits As Christmas Carols And Fans Are Here For It

Jennifer Lopez recently was a guest on Saturday Night Live and during a Christmas carol skit, recreated 90s Hip Hop songs. The videos of these hilarious skits are surfacing online and fans are JLo fans are loving it. Read on to know more about this story.

Jennifer Lopez sings hip hop songs as Christmas carols

Jennifer Lopez recently made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. Videos of appearance have been surfacing online and fans of SNL and JLo are loving them. The On the Floor singer performed several skits during her appearance accompanied by a hilarious monologue.

But one of the most talked-about moments from her appearance has been the one where she performed 90’s hip hop hits in the form of Christmas carols. The skit starts with a family ready for their Christmas celebrations and then a bunch of carollers knocks on their door. Jennifer Lopez along with Pete Davidson and others enter the family’s house.

The carollers start their performance by singing Metropolis Excessive 2001 hit What Would You Do. Jen starts singing the song with a pair of overalls, poorboy cap, and blonde ombre highlights. All the cast members have channelled the nineties through their looks. The singer and her carollers then went on to sing a couple more hits.

JLo did her #SNL monologue in a gorgeous tux and then tore it off to reveal THE DRESS! WE ARE GAGGED AND GOOPED. pic.twitter.com/bJWdglrgin — Mike T (@majtague) December 8, 2019

@jlo killed em wit the shoulders when they dropped the bone thugz...by far the funniest sketch #snl — LEAH (@FLLWMELIKEJESUS) December 8, 2019

