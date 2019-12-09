The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jennifer Lopez On SNL Sings Nineties Hits As Christmas Carols And Fans Are Here For It

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez on SNL was a special appearance for all the nineties fans as the the singer sang nineties hits as Christmas carols. Read on to know more.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
jennifer lopez on SNL

Jennifer Lopez recently was a guest on Saturday Night Live and during a Christmas carol skit, recreated 90s Hip Hop songs. The videos of these hilarious skits are surfacing online and fans are JLo fans are loving it. Read on to know more about this story.

Jennifer Lopez sings hip hop songs as Christmas carols

Jennifer Lopez recently made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. Videos of appearance have been surfacing online and fans of SNL and JLo are loving them. The On the Floor singer performed several skits during her appearance accompanied by a hilarious monologue.

But one of the most talked-about moments from her appearance has been the one where she performed 90’s hip hop hits in the form of Christmas carols. The skit starts with a family ready for their Christmas celebrations and then a bunch of carollers knocks on their door. Jennifer Lopez along with Pete Davidson and others enter the family’s house.

The carollers start their performance by singing Metropolis Excessive 2001 hit What Would You Do. Jen starts singing the song with a pair of overalls, poorboy cap, and blonde ombre highlights. All the cast members have channelled the nineties through their looks. The singer and her carollers then went on to sing a couple more hits.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez' Relaxed Casual Styles Are Outfit Goals For Many. Read Why

 

Also read | Jennifer Lopez Revealed That She Worked On Hustlers For Free

Also read | Jennifer Lopez's Best On Stage Outfits That Her Fans Have Adored

Also read | Jennifer Lopez: Five Times She Gave Her Fans Some Major Fitness Goals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG