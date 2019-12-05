Jennifer Lopez' Relaxed Casual Styles Are Outfit Goals For Many. Read Why

Jennifer Lopez dons feel-at-home casuals, which are the epitome of comfort and style put together. He casuals include a range of flared pants and basic T’s. We take a look at some of her best comfort styles that she has donned over the years.

Best casual attires of Jennifer Lopez:

Lopez wore a basic denim pant with her signature high neck sweater. She paired the basic ensemble with a big fuzzy fur coat and matched it with stylish boots. Style points for Jennifer Lopez for her ponytail and golden stud hoops.

Jennifer Lopez was on an outing with her better half Alex Rodriguez. In a safari ride with a camel, Jennifer opted for some comfortable classic white shirt denim pants. She completed the look with big hoops and white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez posted a fun picture on her Instagram in which she looked most comfortable. The picture is taken against what seemed like a vanity background. She wore a combination of a white t-shirt and red flared pants. This look is a winner in the list.

Jennifer Lopez wore this semi-formal casual white co-ord tube top and wide-legged pants. She looked stunning as she posed with Alex once again. Jennifer completed the bold avatar with oversized glasses and golden accessories.

Jennifer Lopez wore a beige themed casual look for an outing with her daughter. She wore an oversized fuzzy coat, sweater and woollen head cover, all in a similar shade. She paired them with denim pants and sneakers.

