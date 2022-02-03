Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance rekindled in 2021, making the duo one of the biggest headline-grabbing couples last year. Fans have been extremely excited to see them together after a long haul, and closely keep tabs on the couple's whereabouts. When Jennifer and Affleck's vacation photos from last summer went viral, netizens couldn't help but compare them to a scene from Lopez's 2002 song Jenny from the Block.

The glimpses seemingly reminded many of the yacht scenes from the singer's music video, as they showed the songstress sporting a bikini as she lay in a luxury boat while Affleck caressed her. In a conversation with People, Jennifer set the record straight about the pictures, calling fan theories 'funny'.

Jennifer Lopez on recreating Jenny From the Block music video with Ben Affleck

Reacting to it, the Marry Me actor said, "We were just on the boat! There was no recreation.” She added that she was casually laying down during the trip she took for her birthday, and the duo was not 'intentionally recreating it.'

"I didn't know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!" she added. She went on to admit that the theories are 'funny.'

Released in 2002, Jenny From the Block's music video starred Jennifer and Affleck, who had just started out their romance at that time. The couple then parted ways in 2004, only to get back together in 2021.

Talking about the second innings of their relationship, Jennifer told The New York Times that they have learnt to hold it 'sacred'. "You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time," she added.

More on Jennifer Lopez's work front

On the work front, Jennifer is gearing up for the release of her latest film, Marry Me. Directed by Kat Coiro, the romantic drama also stars Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, and Sarah Silverman in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres on February 11, 2022. She is also set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord.

(IMAGE: AP)