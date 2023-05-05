Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Would Do Is Ben Affleck Cheated On Her

Jennifer Lopez recently reacted to a hypothetical question regarding husband Ben Affleck. She shared what her reaction would be if she happened to find out that Ben cheated on her. This hypothetical question comes after another recent Hollywood controversy involving Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sanoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss.

Jennifer on the possibility of Ben cheating

Jennifer Lopez was recently faced with what appeared to be a hypothetical dilemma on The View. The actor and singer was asked about her modus operandi if she were to ever find out that husband Ben Affleck cheated on her. The question posed to her was if she would end up getting violent in such a situation or consciously choose to be rational. JLo's prompt answer revealed that her reaction would be to simply walk out. She said, "I think I'd just walk out." She went on to add, "You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know?".

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the sets of their film Gigli in December of 2001. They were engaged in less than a year by November 2002. Within the next year, the pair, lovingly called Bennifer, called off their wedding in September of 2003. In a surprising turn of events, almost 18 years later, the couple decided to give it a second shot, starting in May of 2021. Jennifer and Ben got engaged in April of 2022. The pair had a whirlwind wedding in July of that year followed by a much more elaborate ceremony in August.

Ben Affleck has been previously married to Jennifer Garner. The actor shares three children with her, namely, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel Garner. Jennifer Lopez on the other hand was previously married to Marc Anthony with whom she has twin boys Emme and Max.