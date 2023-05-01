Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Take A Stroll Hand-in-hand In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted on a stroll in Beverly Hills. Photos of the couple are doing rounds on social media. The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand, on Sunday afternoon, and Jennifer’s child, Emme accompanied them.

Recently-married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted leaving the parking lot, presumably from a shopping run on Sunday (April 30). They kept their look casual for the outing. The couple was accompanied by Jennifer's 15-year-old child, Emme, who identifies as non-binary. Take a look at their photos doing rounds on fan accounts:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Los Angeles yesterday (April 29, 2023) pic.twitter.com/D1slcIk0W6 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) April 30, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck out for a date in Los Angeles today. pic.twitter.com/MWheF4jhej — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) April 30, 2023

In the photo, Jennifer can be seen in an over-sized, checkered brown coat with an elevated shoulder. The Mother actress paired it with bell bottom jeans and a black lace top. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and golden loops.

Ben Affleck also kept his look sharp as the Air actor donned a black shirt with grey pants. He teamed his look with a grey blazer. The actor completed his look with his signature sneakers as he walked hand-in-hand with his wife.

Jennifer Lopez family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance dates all the way back to 2002. For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben or 'Bennifer', as their fans call them, were previously engaged to be married in 2003. However, the couple split in 2004 before the wedding could take place. Years later, their romance rekindled and they finally got married in July 2022.

Jennifer and Ben are parents to five children. Jennifer and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, co-parent their twin children Emme and Max, both 15-years -old. Ben Affleck also shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner - Seraphina (17), Violet (14) and Samuel (11). Recently, in an interview with Today, Jennifer opened up about the family moving in together. The actress said, “It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”