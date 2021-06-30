Jennifer Lopez Shares The Post Of Her New Song 'Cambia EL Paso' And Leaves Fans In A Tizzy

Jennifer Lopez is back with new music and this time, it seems to be the track of the summer. The American singer took to Instagram to share a series of promotional posts which gave away tidbits of what Jennifer Lopez's new song, Cambia El Paso will sound like. The singer also released the poster of the song which features her in shorts on a beach!

The singer will collaborate with Latin artist Rauw Alejandro for her latest track and it is said that the duo will shoot the video of the song in many famous spots in Miami. The singer also wished her followers a Happy Pride Month and used a rainbow image of herself from her song's shoot.

Jennifer Lopez's new song Cambia El Paso

The singer shared some lyrics from her new song which have a very summer and party vibe to it. Some phrases include "Take the bottle go have fun," and "she lives her life like a tango." This song will release on July 5, 2021, and is up for pre-ordering right now. Fans and celebrities alike could not keep their excitement hidden and showered Lopez's Instagram with hearts.

On the work front for Jennifer Lopez

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez also signed a huge look deal with Netflix to create several new projects including films, TV series and unscripted work which will be helmed by women directors. The singer has started working on her newest film with the video-streaming platform, Atlas, which will see her in the titular role of Atlas who will be responsible to save the world from AI. She will also be seen in two more new films like Mother and Cipher. Mother will be directed by Mulan director Niki Caro and is set to release next year. In 2022, she will also feature in Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me.

Other than her music and her upcoming films, even on a personal level, Jennifer Lopez has been making news ever since she was spotted with her ex-Ben Affleck after her split with Alex Rodriguez. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, called "Bennifer" by fans have been spotted together very frequently by the paparazzi and seem to be very happy together.

IMAGE: JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM

