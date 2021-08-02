Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her 'Ben' Necklace As She Walks In The Streets Of Monaco

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making the headlines ever since the two got back together in March 2021. The couple also made their relationship official as Jlo took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the two sharing a kiss on her birthday. Recently new pictures of the singer from her vacation in France has emerged on the internet in which she can be seen wearing a necklace that spelt out 'Ben'.

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her 'Ben' necklace

Jennifer Lopez wears a BEN necklace as she goes shopping trip in Monaco.



📸July 26, 2021.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted on a vacation in France where the two celebrated Jlo's birthday. New photos of the singer from her vacation emerged on the internet, in which she can be seen wearing a neckpiece that read 'Ben' along with some other layered chains.

The duo also made their official Instagram debut as Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram and shared series of photos that also included a snap of the two sharing a kiss on her birthday. Take a look at the picture below.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship timeline

Affleck and Lopez embarked on a high-profile relationship between 2002-2004 that attracted extensive media coverage. The couple was nicknamed "Bennifer," the combination of Affleck's and Lopez's first names that started the trend of couple names. Jennifer Lopez confirmed her engagement to Affleck in November 2002 during an interview with Diane Sawyer. The singer proudly showed off her pink engagement ring, which she then called "the most magnificent thing I've ever seen." The duo were all set to tie the knot in 2003 but released a joint statement announcing that they had postponed their nuptials. Ultimately the couple called off their engagement in 2004. In March 2021, post, Lopez's split from baseball player Alex Rodrigues, the duo rekindled their romance.

On the work front, Jlo is also all set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. She will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in works. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will be seen in a supporting role in the movie The Last Duel based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, the screenplay is written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener. Affleck will also be reprising his role as Batman in the 2022 The Flash movie.

