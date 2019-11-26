Jennifer Lopez To Receive Spotlight Award For 'Hustlers' At Film Festival

Actress Jennifer Lopez will be presented with the Spotlight awards for her spectacular performance in the movie, Hustlers. The actress will be honored at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, announced the festival officials on November 25. The event is scheduled to happen on January 2, 2020.

'Jennifer Lopez is star in every sense'

Festival Chairman Harold Matzner, praising the performance of Jennifer Lopez in the movie, said to international media, “Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film 'Hustlers'. Starting with her show-stopping entrance Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients.” He further added that her performance was well deserved of the consideration, he said, “For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year’s Spotlight Award."

READ: Jennifer Lopez Revealed That She Worked On Hustlers For Free

Lopez revealed in an interview that she never received her payment for the film, and rather decided to do the movie for free and has also produced it. She said the movie is a true inspiration as it was all women producers, women writers, women directors, and all women starring in it. She also added saying that they have been watching men take advantage of women in the movies for a long time. She was happy to see the tables turn.

READ: 'Saturday Night Live': Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson To Host Dec Shows

Hustlers are based on a 2015 article published on an online portal. It tells the story about the actual scam artists, where the ladies duped hundreds of rich men and mugged them for thousands of dollars during the economic recession in decades. The film was released on September 12. The film also starred Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Keke Palmer in pivotal roles.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's Best On Stage Outfits That Her Fans Have Adored

READ: Jennifer Lopez: Five Times She Gave Her Fans Some Major Fitness Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.